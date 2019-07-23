run75441 | July 23, 2019 11:30 pm



Everyone is waiting for tomorrow to see what Mueller will tell the House. I am going to say it will be nothing other than what has been said already verbally. No one is going to read the text version and see what was really said by Mueller. Only a few of us will and I have yet to find a place to place in my bathroom at home.

In Michigan and in May Congressional Representative Justin Amash had a townhall in his district to explain why he called for the impeachment of DTrump. He did not call it to first explain why he supported Trump or to say I was mistaken in giving him my support since he took office. He absolved himself of the responsibility of doing so and he marched to the same tune as the rest of the House Republicans. Instead Justin arrived at his support of the impeachment of Trump after reading the 448 page Mueller report.

Setting politics aside many of us already new Trump was not fit for office based upon his past, his actions, and his lies. We saw through Trump and recognized what he was. After reading Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by the president, Congressman Justin Amash finally saw the light.

As one Atlantic articleexplains, one person in the crowd just found out.

“As far as she was aware, Trump had been totally exonerated. Cathy Garnaat,’I was surprised to hear there was anything negative in the Mueller report at all about President Trump. I hadn’t heard that before. (A Republican who supported Amash and Trump, told NBC that night.) ‘I’ve mainly listened to conservative news and I hadn’t heard anything negative about that report, and President Trump has been exonerated.’”

I am not sure what Congressman Justin Amash’s excuse was for not knowing Trump was not fit (being kind here) for office. He could not see it himself and he marched right along with the rest of them until he was told by someone else Trump was unfit.

Tomorrow morning when Mueller is scheduled to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, Ms. Garnaat’s words will be worth considering. Her words represent a perception gap. A tidy summary of how many Americans navigated the time gap successfully between the 4-page Barr commentary on the Mueller report and the report itself. Her short statement underscores how successful Attorney General William Barr exploited the space of time between his release of the 448 page report as compared to his 4-page short brief of what the report said, harnessing the power of television to set his version of the narrative of the report, and knowing most people were unlikely to read it themselves and have that aah huh moment. The challenge faced by Democrats tomorrow’s attempt is to make Mueller’s words resonate more so then Barr’s 4-page summary in an era defined by the brevity of the laws of entertainment. Mueller’s testimony if it does call out Trump may have missed the moment. Of course many of us know, the moon landing was done in a Hollywood studio.

As far as Amash, he is saving his ass and he should have known better well before Mueller’s report.