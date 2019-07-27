Spencer England | July 27, 2019 5:22 pm



Under Trump the federal deficit has rebounded to some 4.4 % of GDP — it is the same whether you look at it quarterly or monthly data as this chart does. The monthly estimate is calculated by Haver Analytics. So much for the tax cut paying for itself.

The shaded areas are by Presidential term, not of recessions as is usually the case. Typically, Republicans leave office with a larger deficit than they inherited while Democrats leave with a smaller one, or a surplus. Of course, this is exactly what “starve the beast” calls for.