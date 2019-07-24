Rep Liu got Mueller to say it
Also the MSM noticed. Bump is a Washington Post reporter.
The point is that this implies that Mueller thinks Trump was guilty and that he would have a reasonable chance of convincing a jury that there is proof beyond reasonable doubt of Trump’s guilt.
The other answer was “that was a sufficient reason to not indict Trump which doesn’t imply that it was a necessary condition. As written in the report I don’t think it is fair to discuss the question of
And Muller in his opening statement for Intelligence just clarified that what Liu got “was not the correct way” to refer to it. It was his last line in his opening statement. He made it a point noting this line of questioning from Liu specifically so…
Muller will just not call what”s in his mouth “sh*t.
For me, so far the most problematic point was brought out by the ranking Repub in the the Judiciary hearing that collusion and conspiracy are considered one in the same under the law and not finding evidence of conspiracy means no collusion either. This after first asking if in the public domain and use of the words is there a difference between collusion and conspiracy. Muller first answered yes then realized the problem when his own words were read back to him.
Muller or someone on his team should have remembered that bit in the report. In fact, they should have not put it in there in the way they did. I don’t know, but I hope someone rehabilitated that question and answer.
Now I happen to think this little debate is a bit of a side show. Did Trump obstruct justice? Of course he did in so many ways. These facts are uncontested. The only issue now is to what to do about it. Impeachment is what the Founding Fathers would say.Post Comment