Pence’s Potemkin Village on the Mexican Border

Merriam Webster defines a Potemkin Village as:
an impressive facade or show designed to hide an undesirable fact or condition
Mike Pence visited a Potemkin Village in Donna, Texas:
Pence also visited a tent-like temporary detention facility in Donna, Texas, that holds unaccompanied children and immigrant families. The new and mostly clean facility stood in stark contrast to the McAllen station Pence later visited.
While the Buzzfeed story focused on the McAllen station, which depicted horrific conditions, I’m sure Trump’s favorite “news” outlets will highlight the facility in Donna, Texas. In other words, part of Pence’s visit to the border was designed to con the American people that immigrants are being treated well. Leon Panetta is right:
Trump treats Americans like we’re chumps
Since Pence is a Christian, we have to wonder how he can still support Trump’s racist immigration policies after seeing how God’s children are being horribly abused. Here’s a little challenge for Mr. Pence – how many of the Ten Commandments are you violating? Certainly the first two with your idol worship of Donald Trump:
1. You shall have no other gods before Me. 2.You shall make no idols.
This abuse of God’s has led to many deaths, which of course violates the Commandment not to murder. OK – Mike Pence has not committed adultery even if his idol has many times. But cheating on one’s wife is sort of routine for powerful politicians. The serial abuse of innocent people solely based on their race and mainly for partisan purchases is not only unAmerican but also against everything Pence’s religion stands for.
pgl,
I observe you expect Christians, such as Pence, to be disciples……..
You should probably read the Gospel where the Centurian asks Jesus to cure his slave.
Otherwise, find a Franciscan priest.
ProGrowthLiberal,
Did you have an economic point you wanted to make? I can get rants about religion and politics just about anywhere. Your bigotry is both disappointing and amusing given that you don’t appear to know the difference in theological viewpoints between Judaism and Christianity regarding the 10 commandments, or the difference between an unaffiliated former southern baptist, which you seem to believe Pence must be, and a grace and lordship dominionist, which Pence likely is.
In any case, Pence is not the president . . . yet. Understand that, and you might understand why he sticks around.
BC,
Your last sentence is correct. He wants to be President. And the only way to be president from the rep party is to show your racist bona fides by defending such things as the indefensible migrant camps.Post Comment