“15,000 Americans Died So Republican Governors Could Stick It to Obama
They were just collateral damage.
In his opinion upholding the ACA, Roberts allowed individual governors to refuse to accept the Medicaid expansion in their states. In other words, just because it came from an Democratic president—and because it came from that Democratic president—these governors violated one of the fundamental tenets of state government that date back to the dawn of human greed: they refused FREE MONEY!
Now, in a paper published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, four scholars have illustrated the human price of this nonfeasance by Republican governors. According to the paper, somewhere around 15,000 Americans died between the years 2014 and 2017 as a result of states that turned down the FREE MONEY! available to them from the federal government through the provisions of the ACA.”
EMichael:
Make no mistake as to the reason for Republicans in unity to reject free money from a Democratic president. McConnell is the figurehead of this rejection of funding to help the people of each state in his vow to make Barack Obama a one-term president. They rejected the funding “just because it came from a Black Democratic president.”
Even if we could produce 50% of today’s world power needs with renewables (sun, wind, water power) — IOW even if we could produce as much renewable power as we are ever likely to produce — that would only make 5% of the power the world will need 100 years from now when we will need 10X as much power (all rich countries, population growth).
Nuclear is the only way to go — and thermonuclear when we get around to it. Thermonuclear going to be a long time — similar to the first steam power for transportation and manufacturing. It took a lot of very able people 200 years to bring steam along from pumping water out of coal mines to riding the tracks. Maybe 50 years for equivalent progress in thermo.
Meantime there may realistically be 1000 times the proven reserves in uranium out there. Doesn’t take much — a pound of nuclear fuel provides the equivalent power of 200,000 pounds of coal. Ditto may even be extracted from the oceans (just like thermo deuterium).
The Japanese reactor disaster was easily avoided. They just had to keep their back up power supply high enough not to be swamped by a tsunami which they were warned could happeb. Nobody died in Three Mile Island. The Russian melt down doesn’t count for us. The Earth is going to self-incinerate if we don’t go nuclear — totally.
That’s the physics of it — can’t imagine how we will handle the politics and economics of it — 95% nuclear or bust.
The book you want to read (I could only read about half — too technical in parts) is:
The Future of Fusion Energy Paperback – January 2, 2019
by Jason Parisi and Justin Ball
The Future of Fusion Energy Paperback – January 2, 2019

by Jason Parisi and Justin Ball