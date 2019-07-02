Housing: Elizabeth Warren v. John Cochrane

Noah Smith has a lot of praise for the economic policy proposals from Elizabeth Warren. I’ll mention only one:
With costs for shelter eating a bigger piece of Americans’ paychecks, and local government paralyzed by incumbent homeowners, the country needs a big solution. Warren’s would combine incentives for raising zoning density with increased public construction”.
This is interesting in light of John Cochrane’s rant attacking the Democrats on the housing issue. Read it for yourself. Cochrane only noted the increased public construction aspect and tried to tell his readers that only Cory Booker wanted to reform zoning issue. While Cochrane admitted increased housing supply would be a good idea – he slandered any government efforts to do so. No wonder he’s the “grumpy economist”!
Cochrane’s latest rant includes this whopper:
https://johnhcochrane.blogspot.com/2019/06/the-phillips-curve-is-still-dead.html
“Well, I think Keynes will go the way of phlogiston, but I agree with the point, and anyway a good 19th century scientist should know what phlogiston is.”
This slur is not exactly novel. Proponents of the New Classical school were calling Keynesian economic blood leaching some 40 years ago. Now someone should ask Cochrane – how well did his New Classical view of the world fare during the Great Recession?
PGL:
It is not as though the US lacks for land. It does not with 90+% of it being unoccupied (Joel Garreau’s “300 Million and Counting”). The cities are in the wrong places; but, this is where the work is today. Out by me west of Detroit and north of Ann Arbor, we are no longer considered rural. We are doing a Mixed Village Use development which will incorporate small stores like Trader Joes, apartments, townhomes and single residents. The idea is, you do not need to leave the development if you need to buy bread and milk and indeed you can walk to the store. This took us months to develop the zoning for this.
In another develop we had requested a number of homes in it be made affordable at ~ $150,000 per lot + home. Smaller homes and lots. They did do this and the developer went bankruptpre-2008. The development was bought out and the township allowed them to build bigger homes on combined lots. It is a struggle to push on affordable housing.
The issue seems to be the need is where the jobs are and the costs are high because of the lack of space in cities.Post Comment