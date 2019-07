Dan Crawford | July 8, 2019 7:44 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for July 1 – 5 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post isĀ up at Seeking Alpha. Lower long term interest rates continue to improve the long range forecast, while the short term forecast has deteriorated.

