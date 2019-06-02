Weekly Indicators for May 27 – 31 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 2, 2019 12:33 pm

US/Global Economics

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There was a touch of weakening across several timeframes. The economy is just weak enough that continuing trade and tariff tantrums could take a slowdown and do enough damage to make it a downturn.

As usual, clicking over and reading should be informative for you, and helps me just a little bit for the effort I put into the work.

