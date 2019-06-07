The slowdown cometh

Dan Crawford | June 7, 2019 9:38 am



by New Deal democrat

I submitted a long post on the above to Seeking Alpha. They haven’t put it up yet. When they do, I’ll link to it here. UPDATE: Here’s the link.

Long story short: you all know that a year ago I forecast a slowdown by about mid-year this year. Everything except for portions of GDP and jobs has acted in accordance with that forecast.

And, judging by this morning’s ADP jobs report for May:



the official jobs report may finally follow suit this Friday