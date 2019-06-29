Rice Prices Rising In North Korea

According to nkecon, on April 30 the price of rice in the DPRK was 4070 won per kg, but as of June 25 it had risen 26 percent to 5147 won per kg, the highest in many years. The price of corn has also sharply risen although not quite as high abovee recent levels as has the price of rice. However, the price of pork has fallen, reflecting standard corn-hog relations, and per capita incomes appear to have fallen. Crop failures have now been passing through to consumers in higher prices.

And in the meantime Kim Jong Un has sent an “excellent letter” to Donald Trump, who is traveling from the G20 summit in Osaka with South Korean President Moon, who would like there to be another Kim-Trump summit. Apparently Trump will visit the DMZ, the most heavily fortified place on earth, which Trump has now said is a model for how the US-Mexican border should be.

Barkley Rosser