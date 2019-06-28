Donald Trump – Don’t Insult Our Team at the World Cup

I am not going to fake it, hobnob with the president, who is clearly against so many of the things that I am (for) and so many of the things that I actually am,” Rapinoe told SI. “I have no interest in extending our platform to him.” Fellow U.S. star Alex Morgan also has said she would decline an invitation to the White House, telling Time Magazine that she doesn’t “stand for a lot of things the current office stands for.” “We don’t have to be put in this little box,” Morgan told Time in an interview published last month. “There’s the narrative that’s been said hundreds of times about any sort of athlete who’s spoken out politically. ‘Stick to sports.’ We’re much more than that, OK?”

President Donald Trump has invited the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House, regardless of whether they win the World Cup, after Megan Rapinoe’s assertion that she is “not going to the f—ing White House.” Rapinoe, who has described herself as a “walking protest” to Trump’s policies, made her recent comments about a potential White House visit to soccer magazine Eight by Eight.

At 3PM EDT on Friday, I’ll be watching the coverage via Fox of our great women’s soccer team playing the host team in Paris. It is only the quarterfinals of the World Cup and yet this may be the game of the entire match. Unfortunately the Idiot in Chief has been writing a lot of insulting tweets :

Yes you are Alex! Of course a real President would just shut up and let our athletes have center stage. That is what President Obama did in 2015 and when Team USA won – they were glad to celebrate with him at the White House. But Trump thinks he is the center of the universe:

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level…

This was his first tweet, which has not a damn thing to do either with soccer or even the Golden State Warriors. But here is the choice line from tweet two:

I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS!

First of all – our very fat President has no clue what the game of soccer is even about. But “WIN first before she TALKS!”? Is this like telling Lebron to shut up and play basketball? I guess Trump thinks these women should just look pretty and never talk. Of course Lebron is a man but then he is a black man who has no right to express his views either. Of course Kelly Anne Conway has the First Amendment right to violate the Hatch Act when she is saying what he wants her to say. OK tweet #3:

“Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

The team is doing great no thanks to Trump. The only disrespect for our nation is coming from Trump himself. But WTF have we done for these athletes. Does Trump even know that when they won the World Cup in 2015, the pay per player for the world champions was a mere $75,000? Slave wages – which I guess is exactly what Trump thinks women athletes deserve. Update: Stuart Varney uses his Fox Business show to kiss Trump’s rear end:

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe dissing President Trump was a bridge too far for Fox Business Network’s Stuart Varney. After Rapinoe, co-captain of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, preemptively declined an invitation to the White House if team USA wins the Women’s World Cup, Varney said Wednesday she doesn’t deserve to lead the team.

Fox Business Network gets no say as to who leads the team. And I’m sure the team will just laugh at this idiotic statement from Mr. Varney.