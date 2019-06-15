Robert Waldmann | June 15, 2019 3:23 pm



People have long struggled to understand The Word of God. One might even wonder if a better approach would be to rely on artificial intelligence.

However, I’m not sure AI algorithms understand Him either

This shows that even God the Omnipotent can’t manage sarcasm blatant enough for Twitter. Twitter has repented, but it looks like a very long penance to me.

I fear not His wrath, for though I walk in the valley of copyright infringment fair use is with me.

Still He has earned a link.