I am pretty active in Michigan politics (many do not like me). The state’s no fault insurance has been a cost burden on many people. Over the last couple of weeks Republican Senate Leader Mike Shirkey and the Republican House Leader Lee Chatfield have led the Republican controlled Senate and House along with a few Dems to pass a bill gutting the present No Fault Insurance in Michigan and stranding constituents. The new bill relies on Commercial Healthcare, Medicare, and Medicaid plans to replace life time Personal Injury Protection and guts the protections of No Fault. It does lessen the cost of Automobile Insurance but it also calls out for a 200 to 240% payment to hospitals and clinics for care. The CBO already studied Commercial Healthcare Insurance cost as compared to Medicare and found Commercial Healthcare pays 89% more than Medicare. The Republicans new plan is a large giveaway to the Healthcare Industry.

This is an abbreviated article of what was written by RN Julia Pulver of Medium Magazine who took the time to review the recent legislation passed by the Michigan Legislature before Memorial Day. RN Julia Pulver is a certified nurse case manager who worked in the field of catastrophic injury for 5 years.

In a planned nontransparent manner reminiscent of what the lame duck legislature did before the reins of the Governorship were handed over to Governor Whitmer, the Republican majority-controlled legislature is attempting to ram through a bill in a similar manner and changing Michigan No Fault Automotive Insurance.

It is being done in this manner to prevent input from those who already use this valuable portion of No-Fault Insurance covering the results of serious injury. It is being done in such a manner to prevent experts such as RN Julia Pulver from having any input. It is being rushed off to Governor Whitmer’s desk to be signed (and I would urge Governor Whitmer to veto it) before Michigan constituents are aware of what they will lose.

Under the guise of equating Healthcare Insurance Medical benefits to No Fault Personal Injury Protection benefits, the Republican led bipartisan effort are applauding their efforts to take away protections resulting from automotive accidents. Furthermore, there is no comparison between Healthcare Insurance Medical Benefits and Personal Injury Protection Benefits as the former is only a part of the later.

Also keep in mind, the legislation will allow for medical payments 2 to 2.4 times of what Medicare allows for the same treatment. A Congressional Budget Office analysis had determined the average payout by commercial healthcare insurance is 89% higher than what Medicare pays out. This legislation allows more than twice such and is a big giveaway to the healthcare industry.

As researched by RN Julia Pulver, the following is what Michigan constituents will lose if Governor Whitmer signs this legislation:

• Coverage for wage loss for three years following an accident, usually 80% of your base wages, paid in real time, while you’re out of work.

• Coverage of guardianship costs for people with brain injuries.

• It pays for a home health aide who can help you with your activities in your own home.

• It pays for replacement services to offset the cost of household needs ( mow your lawn, etc.).

• It pays for modifications to your home and car if you are wheel chair bound or unable to use stairs.

• It pays for an occupational therapist to come to your home, assess what modifications need to be made, and determine the number of care giver hours you require to ensure you are safe in your home and everyone’s care needs are appropriate.

• It pays for an independent nurse case manager to be your patient advocate.

• It pays for long term rehab and community-based care allowing disabled patients to achieve and maintain as much mobility and independence as possible.

• It pays for intensive therapies for children to help physically recover and maintain their cognitive and physical abilities into adulthood.

• It pays for therapists to help injured people re-learn their jobs or find new jobs or skills to continue and lead meaningful lives following injuries.

• It provides transportation for those who can’t drive following an accident, get to their appointments, pick up prescriptions, and stay on track with their recovery. This keeps them out of the ER saving money in the end.

Call Governor Whitmer Office at (517) 335 – 7858 and tell her to veto the Republican replacement for No Fault Insurance. I would also urge you to read RN Julia Pulver’s more detailed article which can be found at the “Medium.”

