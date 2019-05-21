Weekly Indicators for May 13 – 17 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | May 21, 2019 8:31 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The stock market’s “tariff tantrum” is driving down interest rates in bonds. We are in a time when government policy decisions – sometimes just passing tweets – are driving winners and losers in economic activity. And these can have immediate impact, disrupting the scheme of long leading -> short leading -> coincident indicators of the economy.

As usual, clicking over and reading helps reward me a tiny little bit for my efforts.