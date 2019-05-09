Uber and Lyft
(Dan here…Lifted from comments at Spencer’s SP 500 PE)
PGL comments:
1.
It is strike day for Lyft and Uber. Uber’s IPO is estimated to be at $90 billion which strikes me as way overpriced. Why? Net revenue is only $7.9 billion whereas operating costs are $12 billion for the latest reported year. Their net revenue is 7.5 times that of Lyft. Lyft’s operating costs turn out to be 170% of its net revenues.
Interestingly both companies have net revenues that are 23% of gross billing. Let’s put it this way. If your driver charges you $10 for a ride, he keeps only $7.70 even though its is his car, his gasoline, and he is an independent contractor getting no wages or fringe benefits.
If this strike works – the financials for these two companies will go from dreadful to just plain absurd.
2.
Lyft had its IPO on March 1 this year. Suppose you had purchased 100 shares:
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/LYFT
You’d be out $2300 by now. Keep this up and you can be a great business guru like Donald Trump was!
Uber has been a long running topic at Naked Capitalism featuring a great series by Hubert Horan a transportation analyst. Latest segment #19 is here: https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2019/04/hubert-horan-can-uber-ever-deliver-part-nineteen-ubers-ipo-prospectus-overstates-its-2018-profit-improvement-by-5-billion.html
The only money dumber than Uber/Lyft my be the TSLA/Musk believers.Post Comment