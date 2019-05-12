The Psilocybin Referendum In Denver

This is one of the last things I was expecting to see happen; that a referendum in Denver would effectively decriminalize magic mushrooms or more specifically the main constituent component of them, the psychedelic drug, psilocybin. But this has happened in the Mile High City, if by a narrow margin. I largely welcome this. After all, it has always been sort of ridiculous to arrest someone for owning a naturally growing mushroom, especially one known to grow especially in cowpies.
This gets personal. I had my first psychedelic experience 55 years ago from ingesting a completely legal, and still legal, substance, morning glory seeds, certain brands of which (Heavenly Blue and Pearly Gates) containing LSD-6, a weaker form of LSD-25, the usual form of “acid” that people take, which is a Schedule 1 drug along with marijuana, illegal for half a century here in the US, asi is psilocybin also. As it is, psilocybin has long been known to be much milder than other psychedelics, especially LSD. That long-ago experience massively changed me and my view of the world, I think mostly for the better.
No CommentsPost Comment