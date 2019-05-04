Open thread May 4, 2019 Dan Crawford | May 4, 2019 6:36 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
There is only one possible explanation for this:
“They have to be kidding now. From the Washington Post:
‘President Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone for more than an hour Friday about topics including special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation but that he did not confront Putin about Russian interference in the 2016 election. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that the two leaders devoted only a brief part of their conversation to what Trump characterized as a finding of “no collusion” between his campaign and Russia.
“I sort of smiled when he said something to the effect that it started off as a mountain and ended up as a mouse,” Trump said. Pressed by a reporter on whether he had confronted Putin on Russian interference in the election, Trump said: “We didn’t discuss that.”’
All “checking in with the home office” japery aside, the President* of the United States was on the line with the Russian president whose people ratfcked the 2016 presidential election and already may have started ratfcking the next one, and neither of those events even came up? This is like JFK’s getting on the teletype with Khrushchev in October of 1962 and discussing the weather in Havana. ”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a27359285/president-trump-vladimir-putin-phone-call-mueller-report/
He needed and wanted russians working for him in 2016, and he needs and wants the russians working for him in 2020.
The GOP is now totally evil.Post Comment