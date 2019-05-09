March JOLTS report: Hiring and discharges show signs of late cycle deceleration

NewDealdemocrat | May 9, 2019 7:07 am



The JOLTS report on labor is noteworthy and helpful because it breaks down the jobs market into a more granular look at hiring, firing, and voluntary quits. Its drawback is that the data only goes back less than 20 years, so from the point of view of looking at the economic cycle, it has to be taken with a large dose of salt.

With that disclaimer out of the way, today’s JOLTS report for March generally showed a slight backing off from their recent best readings of this expansion. All of the series are off their best levels, and three of the five noteworthy ones continued to decline:

Quits declined slightly (less than -0.1%) and are -2% off their peak of two months ago.

Hires declined slightly to about -4% off their October peak.

Total separations rose declined to about -4% off their peak in last July.

Job openings rose and are now down -2% from their November all time high, reversing February’s sharp decline.

Layoffs and Discharges declined about -5% (a good thing) and remain about 7% above their September 2016 low, although well below their levels of most of the past 18 months.

Let’s update where the report might tell us we are in the cycle.

First, below is a graph of the *rates* of hiring, quits, layoffs, and openings as a percentage of the labor force since the inception of the series (layoffs and discharges are inverted at the 3% level, so that higher readings show fewer layoffs than normal, and lower readings show more):

During the 2000s expansion:

Hires peaked first, from December 2004 through September 2005

Quits peaked next, in September 2005

Layoffs and Discharges peaked next, from October 2005 through September 2006

Openings peaked last, in April 2007

As of this report, hires and openings *possibly* show signs of having made a cyclical peak at this point, with quits steady and layoffs and separations at their best level of the cycle.