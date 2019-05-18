Consumer credit: both producer and consumer sides of the ledger show mortgage market OK, increasing stress for other loans

Dan Crawford | May 18, 2019 7:52 am



The New York Fed reported on household debt and credit.

The good news is that there has been no increase in total delinquencies:

This is important because the amount of delinquencies would be expected to increase if we were close to getting into a recession.

The somewhat more bad news is that, if the *amount* of delinquencies has not risen, the *percentage* of vehicle and credit card loans that are seriously delinquent has risen:

And the percent transitioning into serious delinquencies for credit card loans have also risen:

Note, however, that mortgage loan delinquencies remain at their lowest ever in the survey.