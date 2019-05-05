Dan Crawford | May 5, 2019 7:59 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for April 29 – May 3 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The trend in the past couple of months across all timeframes has been very much to the positive. It is either a signal of a renewed boom, or else a countertrend bounce back from the December-January government shutdown + residual seasonality due to a late Easter. Because I do not think that the tail wags the dog, my vote is for the latter.

But I report, you decide!