Thinking About Generations

Three weeks ago my wife and our daughter and I were in Moscow to celebrate her mother’s 90th birthday (which was on March 10). Somehow when I woke up today it occurred to me that a man born on the same day could have joined the Soviet army and participated in the final push into Berlin for the defeat of Hitler. Likewise in the US a man born on the day could probably have gotten into the US military and participated in the final actions in Europe or the Pacific of the war. But probably few born much after then could have had that experience. So, whatever the sociologists or demographers say, this was the tail end of the “Greatest Generation,” with Americans born then having some experience as young people of the tail end of the Great Depression as well as of WW II, the signature events of that generation.
Next came the Silent Generation, whose front end includes the veterans of the Korean War, now in their mid-80s, more or less. In contrast with the Greatest and their unabashed victory, the Korean War was ulitmately a stalemate, and its veterans have long complained with some reason of not getting much attention, even as as many died during it roughly as the later and longer Vietnam War. But then maybe that is because the Silents just did not make enough noise.
Which brings us to the Boomers, who got Vietnam, at least the front end of the generation. And this one was a loss after it became very unpopular and tore the nation apart. For the record, I got out of it through having a high draft number, 346, not through having my father pay a doctor to make up phony bone spurs for me as someone else did, someone who had the nerve to say he did not respect John McCain for getting captured during the war.
Barkley:
You did not miss anything in the late sixties. Amongst us; there were those who were drafted and those of us who were passed on by the draft, those of us who enlisted as I did, those of us who protested, those who got married, those who left the country, those who feinted an illness or disorder, and those who were really ill or incapacitated. 58,000 of us were killed during that war.
I often hear the phrase, “I am a combat veteran.” Great, you served in a theater of combat like many of us. Where I take exception is when it is used to justify an action. Most recently in my county, a member of the veterans committee solicited a donation from a constituent, had it made out in his name, and then proceeded to make an expenditure. The problem arose when the person making the donation wanted a receipt. He could not make a receipt without reporting the donation. The county attorney got involved, the newspapers, and everyone else.
In the next meeting of the committee, the man announced he would not run again. It was interesting to hear many of my fellow veterans get up and first announce how they served in a combat area (mostly Vietnam) and then go on to praise he gentleman who illegally spent a donation by a constituent, signed the check made out to him, and without prior authorization. Having served in an area of combat does not give you a pass to be a thief or make your comment any more valid. And we as veterans can not justify the taking of money illegally.
The larger picture here is if the VHA and the VA expects to survive, it needs to embrace “all” veterans as their are far fewer veterans who served in combat areas then of the total. We all did our part when it was asked of us. I have no opinion on those who avoided Vietnam. Those who avoided it probably did what they thought was right at the time and maybe paid a price which they may still be paying today. Private “heel spurs” needs to shut up as he escaped reconciliation with his cowardice and due to being born on third base. I was no Senator’s son.
As to the distinction the notice, the parades, and the medals? Give me my friends back instead.
This reminds me of a conversation I had with a high school history teacher about Korea and Vietnam.
My question was why we studied one and basically just brushed over the other, and basically the response was that Vietnam is primarily important as a frame for discussing things that were happening in the US at that time.
Without the civil rights era, no one would be studying Vietnam either. Vietnam veterans have standing because they are representative of one or the other side of a domestic social struggle.
We study “World War II” but we don’t study the Sino Japanese wars, or the Xinjiang. If you were actually studying them as a series of causes and effects, and their antecedents, you would. We don’t because we aren’t studying the wars, they are mile-markers for American internal and external movements.Post Comment