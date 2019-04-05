March jobs report: good nowcast, concerning forecast

January was revised upward by 1,000. February was also revised upward by 13,000, for a net change of 14,000.

Holding Trump accountable on manufacturing and mining jobs Trump specifically campaigned on bringing back manufacturing and mining jobs. Is he keeping this promise?

The headline jobs number was very good, although a little below the pace of last year. But the internals were generally neutral to negative.

To begin with, all three of the jobs sectors I am watching closely – construction, manufacturing, and temporary jobs – showed a marked slowdown in growth. All three have declined over the last two months, and temporary jobs are at a virtual standstill over the last five months. Another source of concern is that the household survey’s number showed an outright loss of jobs for the month, for the second time in four months. This measure has grown by only an average of 130,000 per month for the last year. All of this heightens concern that a big slowdown in jobs growth has probably already begun.

Unemployment, underemployment, labor force participation, and the prime age employment/population ratio all either stalled or, in the last case, declined slightly.

On the bright side, wages for ordinary workers grew at 3.4% YoY, a slight slowdown from their recent best pace. Perhaps the best news was the continued strong pace of growth in aggregate hours and payrolls.