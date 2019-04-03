Robert Waldmann | April 3, 2019 12:37 pm



This scares me

I am not newly frightened by the proof that the POTUS is demented (that’s bad but it’s not news). I’m terrrified that the google adserver could tell that an ad about the warning signs of dementia was content-appropriate whenever there is a post about Trump and wind.

I know that google has decided not to be evil and that they will not use their almost infinite power to rule the world, but will rather respect US Democracy and allow the voters to decide.

That’s what scares me. I mean, Larry, Sergei, and Sundar, have you ever thought it might be about time to be a bit evil ? It’s not like the approach of respecting Democracy is working all that well.