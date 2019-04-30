Weekly Indicators for April 22 – 26 at Seeking Alpha

by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The data has been improving since the beginning of March, and continued to improve this week. Although at the moment the prevailing sentiment, based on new stock market highs, and yesterday’s surprise 3.2% Q1 GDP, seems to be “happy days are here again!”, my suspicion is that the intermediate and lagging data is going to fade.

One reason for my suspicion is that most of the long leading data (except for interest rates) continues to point down, as in the two leading components of yesterday’s GDP report, as to which my post is also up at Seeking Alpha, here.

