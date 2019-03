Dan Crawford | March 5, 2019 7:07 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for February 25 – March 1 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post isĀ up at Seeking Alpha.

Last year the most significant developments were in the long leading indicators. Now that is translating into the short leading indicators.

As always, clicking and reading not only should be educational for you, but rewards me a little bit for my efforts.