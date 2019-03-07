This Friday, watch out for an outright decline in temporary employment

</div)

As a result, I expect at minimum that this Friday’s employment report will show that temporary help jobs have also decelerated YoY. Since in last February 12,000 temp jobs were added, that isn’t much of a constraint.

But the average for the last three months has been declined to +3,000 per month. With the Staffing Index having continued to roll over since the beginning of this year, that is a more realistic ceiling on what I am expecting on Friday, and there’s probably a 50/50 chance of an outright decline will be reported for February.