I have not written in a long time about my flower shop. For those new in the last few years, I’m one of the real, self employed, entrepreneurs. Like the commercials say, I do it all: accounting, tech, sales, management, maintenance (vehicle repair, plumbing, carpentry, electrical, yard). The only thing I did not do is the annual tax returns. Yes, I do the payroll. I taught my prior accountant the difference between using general journal entries in Quickbooks and actually entering stuff in Quickbooks. 275 pages of general ledger difference.

I used the flower shop while writing here to give some real world first hand experience of what it was like for an actual small business to experience the last recession verses the prescriptions being offered by economic theory. Monetary policy did not do it for me. I wasn’t feeling it. Shovel ready projects raised my sidewalk to be 2” higher than my parking lot. It is an issue. Especially while plowing.

Today I am writing the last chapter on the flower shop. I have closed it down. I have owned it for 21 years. It was in business since 1948. Like many small businesses, it was all consuming. Seven days a week for that long a time. My wife passed in October of 2015. This required a major change in how I would now deal with the shop. Because I have my own private practice, I was not the daily manager nor the florist. My wife was. It was also her idea to purchase it from her parents.

What killed it? I could not get the primary help I needed. A floral designer. I needed 2 designers. Ultimately I had one who was very good and worked well. She had owned her own shop for 30+ years and we always worked well together. Her shop closed after her partner had a life threatening fall involving a head injury and then a few months later she fell and broke her leg. That was it for her. But she liked the work and offered up her help.

I went through 4 other designers. Over time, two designers were deciding it was their shop and conflicting with what we were doing. A third just did not know their stuff well enough. The last one failed to show up the day before Valentines day this year. Yes, it was a horror show. It was also the last straw. I later found out there were issue with that person.

The floral industry is going to have a problem. It’s not on the list of career choices for young people. We are not the only shop not able to find floral designers. This does not bode well for Teleflora or FTD and the like. The internet model of selling flowers depends on there being real flower shops like mine. We receive the orders, make them up and get them to you. They don’t. They just take 20 to 27% on top of all the other fees for being a member. The total can run up to 47% of the item price. The ultimate middle man arrangement for them. With that, my rep asked if I knew of any new shops that had opened. Yes, the wire services are in trouble. UPS, FED EX, USPS etc are not going to save them

Floral designing is an artistic endeavor. Yes, it’s a job as in production work, but you can’t do it without a scenes of creativity. Without training, one’s work becomes one dimensional, even dated. As with any artistic endeavor having a bit of historical knowledge goes a long way. And, just like a lot of other artistic endeavors, the pay rarely is commensurate with the ability and results. To take a thought from my daughter, you need to be able to be creative on demand.

What really hurts is that the shop was a very solid business…finally. I remarried and she got involved putting her ideas in place, managing the daily stuff. Because of the changes she made, the running debt was cleared, the money I loaned it was getting paid back, everything was current. I own the property and the business was covering all the related expenses of mortgage, taxes and insurance and still produced a 7% net. Only the second year since owning it. There is one thing though about this. Like many small business, this bit of profit would not allow employee benefits other than a paid vacation.

But, it’s closed now. A viable business closed because I could not get the help. My wife and I talking about the state of the industry are thinking maybe it’s a blessing. If becoming a florist is not on the radar of careers/jobs then the industry is going to be in trouble. New shops are not opening and the existing shop are like mine with owners of my age: boomers thinking about retiring. There is not enough money at the shop level to make it a viable option for a career unless you are willing to own the shop. What it entails as I’ve briefly touch on is not very enticing when compared to hitting it big somehow in the digital world. If you just want to work for a pay of something more than your standard retail, then that is fine, but don’t count on benefits.

The other thought was the minimum wage going up to $15/hr. Yes, I know it’s a good thing over all but…based on last years payroll of only the non designers, it would represent a 42% increase of those paid positions. Payroll was 27% of gross. That 42% increase drops my net to 5% or a cost of $5357.00 Now, I realize this may not seem like much of a loss, but with that loss comes the same frustration of trying to find help that can internalize training such that they don’t continuously strip all the leaves off a stem, doesm’t put to much food in the flower buckets, doesn’t cut the stem too short, washes the buckets quickly and efficiently, doesn’t spray one leaf at a time with leaf shine, puts the new date on the new buckets of flowers, doesn’t just stand around after completing their task, doesn’t water stuff when told not to water, answers the phone when it rings, shows up on time, punches in, punches out consistently by the time they have worked 3 months.

Certainly, if my business were big enough, such issues would be lost in the volume of workers. But, when you only have 1 or 2 such positions, it becomes very frustrating. I’m not the only business struggling with this. One person had hired a new waitress who complained to a customer (take out) about the tip she received! She thought it should have been more. Ask any small business owner how are they doing finding help and their eyes will roll. Regarding a floral designer, when asked one owner just laughed.

So, that’s the last experience as a small business owner of this type. I’m conflicted. I get the $15/hr argument and the studies. I just don’t know how such businesses as mine will get through it, though studies say they do. I’m sad. It’s represents a lot in my life and was part of my identity. We both saw the potential, we had it working, we just could not get over that one hurdle. It was a major hurdle. We thought luck was with us with the 3 of the 4 designers we hired. We were so excited. But, the luck was of a short run with each.

On the bright side, I’m now in the rent seeking part of the economy. You know, making money from money! Ha, ha. I’m a landlord. Albeit, I have to get the 2 apartments rented and the shop space leased. The apartments will not be an issue. They are new (as in massive updating). Also, massive equity having been spent. The shop space? I hope for the best knowing that there is little happening in small retail type business other than the food industry (we are saturated with pizza joints and liqour stores).

In closing, if there is one thing to understand regarding our economy from this story it is the roll luck plays. I know we get it that no successful businesses does it all on it’s own regarding the support government plays in creating the environment but in the end luck is the biggest factor. Even those who try multiple times before they “made it” have had luck on their side for that last run that “made it” even though they believe it was all skill and knowledge. It goes to one of my mottoes: There’s 7 billion people on this planet. At any given moment 1 is going to make a decision that is going to mess with your plans. In short: Shit happens.

So, next…