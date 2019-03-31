Real personal income and spending sag

Along with jobs and wages, household and personal income and spending are my main focus on how average Americans are doing in the economy.

We’ll get the next jobs report a week from now, but today we got – almost updated to the present – January personal income and February personal spending.

First of all, in my rubric of long leading, short leading, and coincident indicators, both of these are coincident. They tend to top out, or at least sharply decelerate, right when a recession begins. Here’s the performance of income including the last two recessions, and spending for the last one:



