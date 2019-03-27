February housing data indicates slump not over UPDATED

by New Deal democrat

Housing data, in the form of February permits and starts, finally caught up after the government shutdown. Two sources of house price data were also released this morning.

The bottom line is that, depending on how you measure, housing construction is likely either at or just slightly above a short term bottom. Price growth, meanwhile, continues to decelerate.

I have a more detailed analysis in the queue at Seeking Alpha. Once it is published, I will link to it here.

UPDATE: Here’s the link to the Seeking Alpha article. As always, reading this not only should help you understand what is going on this important market, but rewards me a little bit for my efforts.