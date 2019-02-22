run75441 | February 22, 2019 4:57 pm



A Hill-HarrisX poll released Tuesday found that 25 percent of Democrats said they would back Michelle Obama in the party primary over nine other declared or potential candidates, including Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). 5% error in Democrat only questioned.

Cited reasons for her being a top choice? She is mostly an unknown, never a candidate, never been on a ballot, avoided a candidate’s public scrutiny, always seems nice, etc. People love her for who she has been, what she has said, and what she exemplifies. There is nothing bad about her. The closest to her, Biden is a real trip and has been in the pocket of Delaware Bankers forever. He personally sponsored bills which have created much of the student loan debt issues today and he comes right out and says it is the student’s fault. The mold “I go mine, now you get yours routine. Biden is as bad as the Bush’s for politics and being beholden.

Hell, I would vote for Michelle.