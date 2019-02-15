Dan Crawford | February 15, 2019 9:56 am



by New Deal democrat

What does a “Recession Watch” mean?

On Wednesday I went on “Recession Watch” beginning Q4 of this year.

Yesterday I explained what that means in detail over at Seeking Alpha.

So, what happens after this?

If the weakness persists and spreads to the short leading indicators, the “watch” turns into a.warning. If the weakness abates without spreading into the short leading indicators, the “watch” is lifted.

As always, I will be relentlessly data-driven.