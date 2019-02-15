What does a “Recession Watch” mean?
by New Deal democrat
On Wednesday I went on “Recession Watch” beginning Q4 of this year.
Yesterday I explained what that means in detail over at Seeking Alpha.
So, what happens after this?
- If the weakness persists and spreads to the short leading indicators, the “watch” turns into a.warning.
- If the weakness abates without spreading into the short leading indicators, the “watch” is lifted.
As always, I will be relentlessly data-driven.
