Dan Crawford | February 24, 2019 2:20 pm

 by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for February 18 – 22 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The short leading indicators have sunk to a level that is consistent with an oncoming recession in the next 3 – 8 months.  But the recent government shutdown may still be skewing some of the data.

