by New Deal democrat
Weekly Indicators for February 18 – 22 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
The short leading indicators have sunk to a level that is consistent with an oncoming recession in the next 3 – 8 months. But the recent government shutdown may still be skewing some of the data.
