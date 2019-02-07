Q4 Senior Loan Officer Survey says …

Dan Crawford | February 7, 2019 7:44 am



by New Deal democrat

The Senior Loan Officer Survey is one of my list of long leading indicators. The Q4 report came out yesterday.

The news wasn’t good. This post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Meanwhile, since the dates for publication of neither housing permits nor Q4 GDP were announced last week, I am going to go ahead and put up a preliminary forecast for the second half of this year sometime this week.