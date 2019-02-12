Open thread Feb. 12, 2019 Dan Crawford | February 12, 2019 8:24 am Tags: open thread Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
If it weren’t for the estate tax, the majority of the superwealthy’s money would never be taxed
” … falsehood. That’s the idea that the estate tax is inherently unfair because it taxes money that’s already been taxed. You have to pay Uncle Sam, the story goes, first when you make your money, and then again when you leave it to your heirs (if, that is, you have more than the $22.4 million that’s exempt). … As the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Prioritiespoints out, 55 percent of the assets held by households worth $100 million or more haven’t actually been taxed before being subject to the estate tax.
“Let’s repeat that for emphasis: If it weren’t for the estate tax, the majority of the super-rich’s money would never be taxed at all.”
SSA reviews Bernie Sanders proposal on how to “fix” Social Security.
BS makes the payouts more progressive. He pays for the current projected deficits with an elimination of the cap (phased) and a new 6.2% tax on Investment Income.
The new taxes DO NOT create a credit for benefit purposes. . So this is socializing SS by taxing the rich. Exactly what you would expect from BS.
My guess is that most of the current Democratic Presidential folks would like this idea Yes? No?
The Sanders plan is about 180 degrees opposite that of the “Resident Expert”…..
https://www.ssa.gov/OACT/solvency/SandersDeFazio_20190213.pdf
BK:
Which your assumption at the end is correct. Neither Bruce or Dale advocated taxing the higher incomes. They maintained a gradual increase in SS Withholding would suffice to keep it stable going beyond the 2030s.Post Comment