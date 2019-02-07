Kenneth Thomas | February 7, 2019 6:43 am



UPDATE: Foxconn now says that it will indeed still build a factory, citing a conversation between CEO Terry Gou and Trump (h/t commenter Joel at Angry Bear). This is certainly clear as mud. As others have pointed out, several promised investments from Foxconn have failed to materialize at anywhere near the scale promised, including in Brazil, Pennsylvania, Indonesia, Vietnam, and India. So I am going to remain skeptical on what was a terrible deal in the first place.

Original AB post Foxconn is flailng in Wisonsin. Post on Wisconsin and Foxconn in 2017 Foxconn cashes in.