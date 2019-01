Dan Crawford | January 18, 2019 9:25 am



by New Deal democrat

Why I’m expecting a 2nd half rebound in housing

In all of the storm und drang about yield curve inversions in the bond market, one important and overlooked consequence is how it is likely to help the very important housing sector.

This post is up at Seeking Alpha.

As usual, clicking over should be educational for you and helps me with a penny or two.