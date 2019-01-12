Weekly Indicators for January 6 – 10 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 12, 2019 10:10 am

by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

Recent gyrations have changed both the short and long term forecast. Once again, it shows that the biggest problem is that most forecasters simply project existing trends forward.

As usual, reading the article should be informative for you, and helps reward me with a little pocket change for my efforts.

