An issue so far not openly addressed in this “Partial Shutdown” situation is that those who have been deemed to be “essential,” are now working without pay, even though we all believe that they will eventually receive their overdue backpay. I really do not know the law that says that thesee people must work without being paid within a reasnable time period of their work, but my basic view of this is that people being forced to woork without being paid in a clearly established time period are slaves. And this is the status of those US federal workers now being forced to work without pay. They are slaves.

A ludicrous effort by Trump to minimize the damge of his idiootic partial shutdown has been his sporadic effoorts to deal with consequences of his worthless shutdown. So we have rich cronies of his who have found themselves incnvenienced for hunting in US natural preserves. Trump has ordered that the fedreal employees who oversee this particular matter must show up for work to make sure that this handful of wealthy Trump cronies can hunt in US natural preserves, without pay. These federal employees must be slaves to these spoiled brat pals of Trump.

We must recognize what is going on here, although nobody prior to me now has called it for what it is, this is slavery. Trump has been ordering all sorts of fed employees to show up and perform thier duties without pay as an accumulating pile of interests get to him complaining about not getting their government services.