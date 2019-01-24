Martin Luther King – Walls Separating Mankind
Martin Luther King when asked about the Berlin Wall: This is my first vision of the Wall. “And do you find it depressing?” Yes, I certainly do. It symbolizes the divisions of mankind. “Have you ever seen anything as disastrous as this?” Not really. Suddenly there are the divisions that continue to exist but when these divisions are symbolized by an actual wall, it becomes very depressing.
Yeah–how many jobless immigrants have YOU offered to allow to live in your home? How many penniless “masses yearning to breathe free” are enough for you? A half billion? A billion? Because that’s probably how many would come if we just threw open the borders. And what would THAT do to the finances of the welfare state?
It’s easy to virtue-signal, especially when your job isn’t on the line. It’s tough to make actual sacrifices.
Karl:
Since The Great Wall of China going forward, the masses on the other side of the wall have always found a way to get to the other side. My actual sacrifice is allowing you an opportunity to comment here without having someone like EMichael, PGL, Barkley, or even Bert kick your butt every time you say something dumb.
