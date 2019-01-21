run75441 | January 21, 2019 8:16 pm



McDonalds Anyone, Trump Buys for Lunch? Dems Refuse over Bad Offer on the Table.

Giving this guy some coverage is questionable; but he is an idiot along the lines of his boss who also says the dumbest things.

KEVIN HASSETT, Trump economic adviser: “You know as soon as it’s resolved, then people get their paychecks, and the government will go back to acting normal, and the economy will go back to the 3 percent growth that President Trump’s policies have delivered.” — interview Tuesday with Fox Business Network.

While it is true the economy probably will get a boost once the shutdown ends, but few independent economists think that boost will be sustained. The economy is facing other headwinds that make it unlikely growth will return to 2018’s pace. This shutdown in my opinion will only make it worse and cause consumers to hold back from spending which is needed to keep the economy going.

You have to wonder what goes on in this guy’s head with the little sh*t -eating grin he has. First damage to the economy (:50) and than an effect on the economy (3:11). Hassett argues Trump made a good and fair offer and Dems should come and discuss what they have already turned down before.