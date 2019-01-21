A viral ad
(Dan here…lifted from Robert’s Stochastic Thoughts)
A viral ad
This ad is clearly designed to go viral also I enjoyed it, so I want to reward them. Notice one aspect of the viral strategy — the ad lasts amazingly long. TV ads are 30 seconds long, because they have to pay for every second. The shame shame shame goes on incredibly long — because youtube doesn’t charge by the second and making a strong impression is key to making people share it or uh copy a link to their low traffic blog (hey but every bit helps).
No CommentsPost Comment