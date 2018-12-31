Dan Crawford | December 31, 2018 8:01 am



by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for December 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators column is Up at Seeking Alpha.

Ideally a change in trend in the long leading indicators should, over time, manifest in the short leading indicators.

Well, in the first half of 2018, the long leading indicators went from positive to weak positive to neutral, where they have generally remained ever since.

Now, the short leading indicators have …. Click over and read to find out!