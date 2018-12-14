Real wage growth: November 2018 update

Even so, although they are at a new 40 year high, real hourly wages are nevertheless below their peak level set in the early1970s!

Nominally, wages for nonsupervisory workers grew +0.3% in November. With inflation flat, that means real wages also grew +0.3%:

Now that November inflation has been reported (as unchanged), let’s update what that means for real wages.

On a YoY basis, real wages have risen 1%:

Since 1999, the change in real wages has almost explusively been determined by the price of gas.

Finally, real aggregate wages have now risen 26.8% from their bottom in October 2009:

The total advance during this expansion is only exceeded by the 1960s and 1990s at this point.

On the other hand, growth in real aggregate wages has averaged 2.5% in this expansion, varying from 1% to 8% depending on what has happened with gas prices: