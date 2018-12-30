Marking my 2018 forecast to market

At the beginning of every year, I give a forecast for each of the two halves of the year. And at the end of each year, I look back and mark my forecasts to market. In that way I try to be completely transparent, and to keep myself honest. Since we’re at the end of 2018, let’s look back to last January and see how I did.

In my forecast for the first half of 2018, I wrote:

This year the call is pretty easy. With the exception of a hurricane-induced whipsaw in September and October, for the last year the L.E.I. [Index of Leading Economic Indicators] has improved by about .4% a month. This strongly suggests clear sailing in the first half of 2018.

…. if you wanted an even easier, quick and dirty approach to a short term forecast, you can simply chart weekly initial jobless claims and the S&P 500 (both of which are components of the LEI). If both of those are still making new lows/highs respectively (and they have been), then the economy should be in good shape for the next few months.

….They’re good and so is the near term economy.

As I wrote at the time, that was a pretty easy call, because there had been a surge last autumn of almost all of the leading indicators.