run75441 | November 8, 2018 9:13 pm



Tom MacArthur a multimillionaire former insurance broker who negotiated the House legislation to repeal the ACA taken to the wood shed by a constituent. Tom MacArthur met with his constituents in a Town Hall meeting and he listened to them and took the abuse he rightfully deserved. Mike Bishop consistently refused to meet with his constituents face to face in a havey Republican District. People were angry and we needed the right candidate to emerge and lead.

Tom MacArthur and Mike Bishop lost. The eleven minutes to hear this rebuttal are worth hearing.