Weekly Indicators for October 29 – November 2 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | November 4, 2018 7:43 am

US/Global Economics

by New Deal democrat

Weekly Indicators for October 29 – November 2 at Seeking Alpha

My Weekly Indicators piece is up at Seeking Alpha.

Several areas, like rail traffic, saw significant rebounds. But interest rates also rose to new expansion highs as well.

As usual, not only does clicking and reading the article bring you up to the moment on what is happening with the economy, it also helps put a little $$$ in my account.

Comments (0) | |