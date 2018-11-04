Weekly Indicators for October 29 – November 2 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
Weekly Indicators for October 29 – November 2 at Seeking Alpha
My Weekly Indicators piece is up at Seeking Alpha.
Several areas, like rail traffic, saw significant rebounds. But interest rates also rose to new expansion highs as well.
As usual, not only does clicking and reading the article bring you up to the moment on what is happening with the economy, it also helps put a little $$$ in my account.
