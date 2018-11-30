Open thread Nov. 30 2018 Dan Crawford | November 30, 2018 7:21 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
’tis the season, indeed.
Worth reading just for the opening. Gets better.
” Christmas Is for Coincidences
‘Tis the season.
By Charles P. Pierce
Nov 29, 2018
Federal Agents Raid Offices Of Chicago Alderman And Edward Burke
The holidays are a time of blessed coincidence. The inn just happens to be full but there just happens to be this stable. Without this basic truism, the Hallmark Channel would have no programming between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. So let’s close out the blogging Thursday with this remarkable coincidence, as relayed by the Chicago Tribune:
‘ Agents arrived at the office early Thursday morning, told employees to leave and papered over the glass windows at the office’s entrance to conceal the investigation going on inside. A woman who left the office and did not identify herself said FBI agents were inside. The agency’s Chicago office later confirmed the searches. In response to questions about the raid at [Edward] Burke’s City Hall office, FBI Special Agent Jeanine Wheeler issued a one-sentence statement: “Agents from the FBI are executing search warrants at multiple locations today.”
Burke’s ward office on the Southwest Side also had the same brown paper taped over its front door with three signs that read, “Office closed.” An officer sitting in a squad car parked behind Burke’s ward office said a search warrant was being executed inside but offered no further details. By 1:30 p.m., federal agents had left Burke’s ward office with boxes, at least three monitors and what appeared to be a computer. A law enforcement source told the Chicago Tribune that FBI agents raided Burke’s City Hall office and that the search was ongoing. No arrests were made or are imminent, said the source, who had no details on the nature of the investigation.’
Now here comes the Christmas miracle plot twist. A brief recap in case you’ve joined our production in progress: this is the same day that Michael Cohen copped a plea, and also the same day on which German authorities raided about the only bank in the world who would loan Cohen’s former client money.
And now, the FBI is paying Ed Burke a visit. Our production continues.
‘ In addition to his aldermanic duties, Burke’s law firm is among the most prominent property tax appeals firms in the city. Burke’s work has included conducted property tax appeals for President Donald Trump’s Chicago tower.’
Cue the angelic choir.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/a25351022/trump-tax-lawyer-edward-burke-office-fbi-raid/
Gotta love this math.
“Shortly after waking Thursday morning, the president of the United States announced that a high-profile federal investigation was actually illegal — and exorbitantly expensive.
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
When will this illegal Joseph McCarthy style Witch Hunt, one that has shattered so many innocent lives, ever end-or will it just go on forever? After wasting more than $40,000,000 (is that possible?), it has proven only one thing-there was NO Collusion with Russia. So Ridiculous!
There are a few reasons to treat Donald Trump’s estimation of the Mueller probe’s cost with skepticism. For one thing, the president appears to have some doubts about it himself — ostensibly, his own first reaction upon typing the number was to question whether such outlandish spending was even possible. For another, just 48 hours ago, Trump referred to the Mueller investigation as the “now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt.” Now, perhaps Robert Mueller decided Wednesday that his team needed a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta in order to chase down Roger Stone. But it seems more likely that the president is picking large numbers out of thin air, in a bid to discredit the investigation into his campaign’s alleged ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Another point in favor of theory No. 2: As of September, the fiscal cost of the Mueller investigation was roughly $0.00. By that point, the probe had spent roughly $26 million. But, by striking a plea agreement with Paul Manafort for his myriad white-collar crimes — an agreement that required Trump’s former campaign manager to forfeit five multi-million-dollar properties, a life-insurance policy, and the contents of multiple bank accounts — Mueller’s investigation had acquired somewhere between $26 million and $42 million worth of revenue for the federal treasury.
The Mueller probe’s (apparent) profitability is indicative of more than just Donald Trump’s mendacity: It also reflects the fact that there are few forms of law enforcement more cost-efficient than cracking down on super-rich tax cheats and money launderers. And yet, for some strange reason, the federal law enforcement has not made punishing the financial malfeasance of the super-rich a top-tier priority.”
http://nymag.com/intelligencer/2018/11/trump-tweet-mueller-probe-usd40-million-fact-check-paul-manafort.html
No to mention the incredible irony that the cash used to investigage the russians and trump campaign is being paid by the dollars Manaforte was paid by the russians.
You can’t make this up.Post Comment