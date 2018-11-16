Open thread Nov. 16, 2018 Dan Crawford | November 16, 2018 7:18 am Tags: open thread Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Republicans are evil. And people that vote for Republicans(or who do not vote for Democrats) are evil.
“Wednesday, we explored the career timeline of Matthew Whitaker, the man whom Donald Trump, American president, appointed acting attorney general after firing Jeff Sessions the day after the midterms. Trump passed over multiple Senate-confirmed officials in the actual line of succession to pick Whitaker, who’d become Sessions’s chief of staff close to a year earlier after repeatedly going on CNN to defend Trump against the Russia probe with the expressed intent of getting the president’s attention and a job. Even some conservative legal commentators have suggested his appointment was unconstitutional, and the state of Maryland is suing to that effect.
This was about as blatant a move to obstruct the investigation as the president could have made. Whitaker is an obvious Trump loyalist and longtime Republican operative who time after time attacked the special counsel’s investigation, including by promoting a story suggesting Robert Mueller’s team was a “lynch mob.” Whitaker has close ties to Sam Clovis, a grand-jury witness in the probe who advised him to start going on CNN to catch Trump’s eye.
After he got the job as Sessions’s chief of staff, Whitaker was described by Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly as the White House’s “eyes and ears” in the Justice Department—an assault on the department’s independence and the rule of law. And even well before all this, Whitaker allegedly politicized a federal investigation as a U.S. attorney in Iowa, participated in scams and grifts in his business dealings, and once flexed his background in federal law enforcement to run protection for a company—of which he was on the board—that the Federal Trade Commission fined $26 million and shuttered as a criminal enterprise.
Still, no matter how clear something is, it helps to hear it from the horse’s mouth. The President of the United States, who once said on national television he was considering “the Russia thing” when he fired FBI Director James Comey, was happy to oblige in a typically freewheeling interview with The Daily Caller. As first flagged by journalist Brian Beutler, Trump seized on a softball question to spill the beans on Whitaker’s appointment.
THE DAILY CALLER: Sure. Could you tell us where your thinking is currently on the attorney general position? I know you’re happy with Matthew Whitaker, do you have any names? Chris Christie —
POTUS: Matthew Whitaker is a very respected man. He’s — and he’s, very importantly, he’s respected within DOJ. I heard he got a very good decision, I haven’t seen it. Kellyanne, did I hear that?
WHITE HOUSE ADVISER KELLYANNE CONWAY: 20 pages.
POTUS: A 20 page?
THE DAILY CALLER: It just came out right before this, sir.
POTUS: Well, I heard it was a very strong opinion. Uh, which is good. But [Whitaker] is just somebody who’s very respected.
I knew him only as he pertained, you know, as he was with Jeff Sessions. And, um, you know, look, as far as I’m concerned this is an investigation that should have never been brought. It should have never been had.
It’s something that should have never been brought. It’s an illegal investigation. And you know, it’s very interesting because when you talk about not Senate confirmed, well, Mueller’s not Senate confirmed.
THE DAILY CALLER: Right.
Right.
The president just admitted, unprompted, that he fired the head of the Justice Department and installed a loyalist over a Justice Department investigation into him and his associates. This is obstruction. This is corrupt. This is an untenable assault on the rule of law in a democratic republic. And the Republican majorities in Congress—to say nothing of his base—will happily let him get away with it.”
https://www.esquire.com/news-politics/a25126445/trump-attorney-general-russia-probe-matthew-whitaker/
Donald Trump bragged he could go out on Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and not lose any supporters. Normal political humans, conversely, often have elections pulled out from under them over some last minute revelations of fairly peripheral interest: Gary Hart having a girlfriend (aah!) to Hillary’s irresponsible email practices (ooh!).
President Trump now talks to the world on an unsecured cell phone – laughs off sex assault allegations. Smoked but did not inhale: not his style. Are these upside down politic outcomes due to differences in candidates – or differences in issues?
According to Ben Bradlee Jr.’s book The Forgotten, the discontented Democrats’ decisive issues are: alienation, alienation, alienation.
https://www.amazon.com/Forgotten-Pennsylvania-Elected-Changed-America/dp/0316515736/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1542261513&sr=1-1
Somebody needs to tell “the forgotten” (and everybody else) that even if their Donald were constructed of kind-hearted presidential timber (even if he were another honest Abe) he could not turn their fortunes around as long as America remains denuded of labor unions.
I’ve been yelling lately for federally mandated union certification elections at every private (non-gov) workplace – one, three or five year cycles; local plurality rules. (not my idea)
https://onlabor.org/why-not-hold-union-representation-elections-on-a-regular-schedule
Been hollering that once routine labor organizing efforts are dead – forever – in the only modern economy I know of where employers are capable of (illegally) squashing every unionizing effort. And have been pursuing that wholeheartedly for two generations — to the point only the most militant or naturally robust 6% of American private employees remain union members.
Blockading labor union formation has become an inseparable part of our labor market DNA (our economic retrovirus). Even if US law got around to making union busting a felony (not required in any other modern economy) and even if we hired (tens of) thousands of enforcement agents, anti-union employers could just laugh it all off. What is the government going to do, lock up millions of owners and managers – the entrepreneurial heart of our economy?
I thought I had the killer economic argument for mandated union elections there. I thought the killer political lock was that any proposal that tries to so deeply re-shape politics and economics could not be bumped aside by the latest over blown episode (think “George W. Bush regrets driving under the influence of alcohol 24 years ago.” WashPost; Nov. 3, 2000).
The (hopefully) killer insight of this essay is that Donald Trump got there first – on alienation, alienation, alienation – but Democrats can get there bestest, with the genuine mostest.
According to NY Times Nate Cohn: “[Mr. Obama] would have won Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin each time even if Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee had been severed from their states and cast adrift into the Great Lakes.” Talking 2012 election v. Wall Street Romney — same story 2008, v. blue collar McCain. Mssrs Gephart and Dukakis took a nosedive in 1988 MIchigan to Jesse Jackson’s 54%.
http://www.nytimes.com/2016/12/23/upshot/how-the-obama-coalition-crumbled-leaving-an-opening-for-trump.html
Offer “the forgotten” (and everybody else) non-subliminal, consciously directed relief to the specific roots of their powerlessness and Elizabeth Warren can water balloon folks on Fifth Avenue all day long and not lose a single vote. :-O
EMike,
Democrats are evil. And people that vote for Democrats(or who do not vote for Sanders) are evil.
Opinions everyone has one!Post Comment