A Serious Centennial

After failing to show up at a major American cemetery in France at least our president did not add to his shame by failing to show up for the big show with 60 or so other national leaders at the Arc de Triomphe for the official ceremony marking the centennial of the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of November, 1918, when the guns fell silent on the western front of World War I, officially ending it in the eyes of most historians, even though fighting would escalate in certain other important zones whose outcomes still shake the world, most notably between Greece and Turkey, with the dissolution of the Ottoman Empire coming out of that leading to many wars since, some of them gong on right now. We get it that Trump was uncomfortable given that President Macron was lecturing against the sort of nationalism that led to WW I, with a three day forum to follow that Trump will run as fast as possible back to the US to avoid. And, hey, Macron did not even have tanks and missiles for the parade this time, which Trump really likes to see.
This important day, the first Armistice Day, which we renamed Veterans Day in the US after the War to End All Wars’ unfortunate sequel (actually in 1954 right after the end of the “forgotten” Korean War) and have since turned into one of those Monday holidays, has turned into a curiously sad one personally. It involves another war, Vietnam. My cousin, Bill Atwater, died yesterday, the day before this serious centennial and also the 243rd birthday of the U.S. Marines. Yes, Bill was a Marine and was in Vietnam where he was exposed to Agent Orange that led him to have various cancers that basically led to his death, although it was an opportunistic pneumonia that finally actually did him in. He will be cremated with his ashes spread over the cemetery at Arlington. I had not communicated with him directly for over 20 years (did through another cousin), but he told me at his mother’s funeral that he had been spat on when he returned to the U.S. I have more recently seen stories that such reports were exaggerated, if not outright true. As it is, I have no way of checking on Bill’s story now, but I know that he was a multiply wounded man.
I feel the need to answer this as I have heard of the spitting accusation and am also a veteran. When I was closer to the states, I would get leave after 6 months in Cuba and fly back via a tin can with propellers called a C130 to Cherry Point, spend a couple of days at Lejuene, and take off with my TAD pay in hand to visit a young women in NYC who eventually became my wife then and now still. I was in uniform although coming out of Cuba, I was in khakis and short sleeve shirt as that was the wear for Cuba (not dress greens).
Quite honestly, I did not want to be bothered by anyone while stateside. I moved quickly through the airport just to get there. I do not recall any noise from those who objected to Vietnam, neither was I spit at, and mostly people let me travel in silence. Some of the older men would talk to me. A cabby once picked me up while hitch-hiking to Friendship airport on the Beltway. Asked me where I was coming from and then asked for a cigar. He was on his way to the airport anyway and this was a freebie for me. As we arrived there I gave him $3 and suggested he buy a cigar as Cuban ones were contraband and would put me in the Brig.
The name Atwater sounds familiar to me; but so do many names of that almost forgotten time. Sometimes I have to look in my yearbook from Boot Camp to see if I know them from then. I do not do rolling thunder. I do not do the Legion or the VFW although my dad was a member of the later as a WWII Navy Vet. He was not happy when I enlisted. Didn’t go get the freebie meal. As I told my children and my wife, this was such a short period of my 70 years on the plant. I believe I have done some things outside of the USMC which are far more important to me than my service. My wife of 44 years, my children, my integrity and being known for it, and my knowledge and education.
I did not exposed to agent orange; but, I do have a blood disorder were my platelets disappear and then they expect me to stay cooped up in a bed in a hospital bed for a few weeks till they find something which will reverse it. Rituxan worked this time. VA will not admit, my disorder may be due to drinking benzene-tainted water at Lejeune for the months I was there. The VA did take me in though.
A little further down in the comments I wrote about James Gilligan a prison physiatrist and shame. He had this to say on WWI and WWII.
Shame plays a big part in wars also or at least the two WWs. There did not need to be a Vietnam if we had talked to Uncle Ho. My friend Tim Gilson, Bobby O’Million, Bill Olson, and others would still be around. Bill Atwater would not have been exposed to Agent Orange. I would not have been half crazy when I left the service. And we still keep repeating the same mistake over and over again. Sorry to hear about your cousin. I am sure he was a good person.
Sorry about your own health problems from the war, Run. Well states and thanks for it. Never forget.
No reason to be sorry. This is of unknown origin. The first bout was 10 years after I left. Rituxan is like chemo and it worked for a nominal fee of $10,000 a litre times 4. If we knew what caused the VA would be forced to pay for it. Getting too old to care too.