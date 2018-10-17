Subdued September inflation means real hourly and aggregate wages grow

Further, because employment and hours have increased, real *aggregate* wage have continued to grow:

Real aggregate wages — the total earned by the American working and middle class — are now up 26.2% from their October 2009 bottom.

Finally, because consumer spending tends to slightly lead employment, let’s compare YoY growth in real retail sales, first measured quarterly (red), with that in real aggregate payrolls (blue):

Here’s the monthly close-up on the last 9 years:

Retail sales won’t be reported until next week. They grew +1.9% nominally last September, igniting some very good YoY comparisons that have been reflected in an acceleration of YoY employment growth as well. I am expecting a substantial downshift in retail sales next week, which in turn is likely to lead to a substantial downshift in employment reports beginning in a few months.